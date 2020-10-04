City Cops ready with Dasara security plan

October 4, 2020

Waiting for guidelines from State Government

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police are waiting for guidelines from the State Government regarding number of tableaux and contingents participating in this year’s Dasara Jumboo Savari procession following directions from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to celebrate Nada Habba in a simple manner due to COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the City Cops are ready with a blueprint of security arrangements to be implemented on Dasara procession day. Unlike previous years, there is a lot of confusion about the number of people permitted inside Mysore Palace because of two separate guidelines issued by the Union Government and the State Government.

While the Union Home Ministry has permitted only 200 persons for any religious/ political gathering, the State Government has capped it to just 100 following spike in Corona Positive cases across the State. A clear picture on the number of people to be allowed inside the Palace will be made known in the coming days.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta told SOM that though State Government has decided to hold this year Dasara in simple manner, the Department is ready with its plan. A security plan has been prepared by DCP (Law and Order) A.N. Prakash Gowda in association with ACPs (Palace Security and Devaraja Sub-Division) on deployment of Police at all the gates of the Palace and inside.

The biggest challenge before them this time will be to prevent people from entering the Palace to watch procession. So, senior Cops will be posted at all the Palace gates and also near temporary elephant camp. A large posse of police will guard the gate from where VVIPs enter the Palace.

No outside Police

The Top Cop said that this time there will be no Police Force from other districts in view of simple Dasara. Every year, around 3,000 Police personnel were coming to city on Dasara duty.

The Commissionerate of Police has around 4,000 personnel and they, along with City Armed Reserve, District Armed Reserve, Karnataka State Reserve Police and Mounted Police will be drawn into security duty on the final day of Dasara festival. Total number of personnel will be decided in the coming days, he added.

Dr. Chandragupta, who is in-charge of Dasara Bandobust Committee, said adequate security arrangements will be made on procession route (inside the Palace) and other main gates. Keeping COVID-19 situation in view, Police will be deployed as per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.