Intl. Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

June 27, 2024

Once addicted to drugs, returning to normal life is difficult: City Top Cop

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh has said that addiction to drugs has multiple effects, disturbing financial, physical and mental well-being of drug addicts.

He was speaking after flagging off a rally organised by the City Police to create awareness on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, in the premises of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Mysore Palace North Gate, in city on Wednesday.

City Top Cop said: “Once addicted to drugs, it is difficult to return to normal life, as drugs, irrespective of type, is harmful. If they reach ecstasy in consuming drugs, they tend to forget blood relations like parents and siblings, irrespective of gender. They resort to theft, murder and sexual assault at home. If its girls, they will be spoiling their own life.”

Citing an example, Ramesh said that of late, the substance abuse has gone unspiralled, with ganja and contraceptives found in the bag of a grade nine student. If the school students come under the throes of drugs, it would be a hindrance in building a healthy society. Children are considered as the country’s future, prompting to take precautions from keeping the kids away from the influence of drugs, he added.

The drug-free society can be possible when measures are taken to prevent the access to drugs near schools and colleges. The drug peddlers are adept at selling drug laced chocolates, pencil and other materials at hostels, pubs and other joints frequented by youths. Hence awareness activities have been planned at schools and colleges, said Ramesh, appealing for public co-operation in the fight against drugs.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, DCP (CAR) Maruti, ACPs H.S. Gajendra Prasad, Parashuramappa, Shanthamallappa, Ashwathnarayan and N. Sneha Raj, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors of various Police Stations were present.

At Railway Station

Karnataka Railway Police (Government Railway Police – GRP) personnel took out a rally along with porters, creating awareness against drug abuse, in city yesterday. The rally was taken out from Rail Museum on KRS Road and culminated at the City Railway Station after passing through JLB Road.

The pamphlets containing awareness messages were distributed among the train passengers, besides telling them to alert local Police, if they came across any drug peddlers.

Railway Police Inspector K.M. Manju, Sub-Inspector C.G. Mahesh and others were present.

Farooqia College of Pharmacy: Mandi Police, in association with Farooqia Group of Institutions, Tilak Nagar, had organised a programme on account of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Farooqia College of Pharmacy in city yesterday.

Inspector Nagesh advised the students to stay away from drugs, as the children are the future of the country. He also advised the students to inform Police Control Room by dialling 112, if they witness any such activities.

Social activist Nabeel Mohamed Khan said that the drug mafia targets students. There are many youths taking to crimes like robbery, extortion, murders among others, under the influence of drugs. Farooqia College of Pharmacy Principal Dr. Nisar Ahmed, Associate Professor Saleem Ahmed & retired Head Master Md. Fazlulla were present.

