Ahead of polls, City Cops take out Route March

February 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of Assembly elections in the State, the City Police led by Commissioner B. Ramesh took out a Route March, to instil confidence among the people, at Mandi Police Station limits on Wednesday (Feb.15).

City Police Commissioner Ramesh said, “To ensure no untoward incidents are reported during the elections and send a message to the people that we are with them, it has been decided to take out  Route Marches at sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas in the city. Hence, the Route March was taken at Mandi Police limits, which will be extended across the city in the coming days.”

“We have already conducted Rowdy Parades twice and those found indulging in criminal activities have been warned of externment. Also there are proposals to extern some,” he added.

DCPs, ACPs and other Police personnel took part in the Route March taken out from near Central Prisons Mysore, that passed via Ashoka Road, Azam Masjid, Kabeer road, Mandi Police Station, Shree Talkies Circle, Mandi Market, Ragi Mandi Circle, Savai Chowk, Sawday Road, Mission Hospital, RMC Circle, Tilak Nagar, Pulikeshi Road, Gumchi Circle and culminated at the launch point.

