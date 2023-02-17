Judiciary needs reforms: Former Chief Minister Dr. Veerappa Moily

February 17, 2023

Karnataka Media Academy Awardees feted

Mysore/Mysuru: Former Chief Minister Dr. M. Veerappa Moily said that reforms should be brought about in Judiciary by taking all concerned into confidence.

He was speaking at a programme jointly organised by Hegde Groups and ‘Law Guide’ Kannada Monthly magazine to felicitate Karnataka Media Academy awardees, at a private hotel in Chamarajapuram here on Wednesday (Feb. 15).

Observing that there is no point in blaming only the Judiciary and Judges for the flaws in the system, Dr. Moily maintained that there was a necessity for Judicial reforms which should be done by taking everyone into confidence.

Recalling that he began his career through legal profession, Dr. Moily said he took up Law practice in his younger days after being inspired by former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs. “As Union Law Minister in the UPA Government, I had come up with many reformative Bills that chiefly included 33 percent reservation for women in Legislature and Parliament and ancestral property rights to female children. But unfortunately these Bills could not be passed as the Government lost power in the 2014 Lok Sabha Polls,” he rued.

Noting that Media too is an important pillar just like the Judiciary, he lauded the media for highlighting and rectifying the wrongs in the society.

Former MLA Vasu, in his address, said it was Moily as the Chief Minister in the nineties who introduced CET for admission to Engineering and Medical Colleges in a fair and transparent manner. Stating that Moily introduced CET despite stiff opposition from some quarters, he contended that CET enabled the poor and middle class students to access professional education and to excel in studies and career. Asserting that he is a hardcore supporter of Moily, he said that the former CM has often showed that he is truly secular by not differentiating or discriminating between faiths, castes and communities.

Hegde Group of Companies Managing Director M.D. Harish Kumar Hegde and ‘Law Guide’ Hon. Editor H.N. Venkatesh too spoke.

Karnataka Media Academy awardee Journalists from Mysuru — Shankar Bennur (The Hindu), K.B. Ramesh Nayaka (Andolana), K.P. Nagaraj (Public TV) and Nagesh Panathale (Vijaya Karnataka) — were felicitated on the occasion.

Mysore Bar Association President M. Mahadevaswamy, Secretary Umesh, office-bearer Swamy, Hegde Group of Companies Director Abhijit Hegde and others were present.