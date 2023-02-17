Swimming Pool at Nypunya School of Excellence opens

February 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh said “There is a need to devise annual plan for sporting and cultural activities along with education at schools.”

The Police Commissioner spoke after inaugurating a swimming pool built on the campus of Nypunya School of Excellence at R. T. Nagar in the city yesterday.

“The non-curricular activities also help in academic development of the children. Hence, considering sports and culture as an integral part of education, it is better to formulate an annual plan,” said the City Top Cop.

It is better to impart education to children considering their area of interest and talent. It is only then the children will get better encouragement for their talent that makes achievement possible. The National Education Policy (NEP) also propagates similar method of education, he opined .

R. Raghu-led Nypunya School of Excellence has been functioning on similar lines by practicing model measures in the year of its inception itself, which is laudable. Priority is given for activities required for all round development of the children, Police Commissioner Ramesh said and added that the sophisticated swimming pool has been built to encourage interest towards sports among children, which is a notable initiative.

Chairman of Nypunya School of Excellence, R. Raghu said “Swimming helps in keeping better health, especially it will boost the confidence among children. It is an essential sport for every kid. Hence, apart from school children, residents of R. T. Nagar and surroundings will also be allowed to make use of the swimming pool, after school hours, complying with the rules.”

Financial Advisor of Nypunya School of Excellence B. S. Narayana Gowda, Secretary R. Kautilya, social worker Cable Mahesh, Principal Shilpa Prashanth, students, parents and teachers were present.