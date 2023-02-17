21 ft. tall snow-clad Rudrakshi Shivalinga attracts people 

February 17, 2023

The 21 ft. tall snow-clad Rudrakshi Shivalinga Darshana at Lalitha Mahal Palace grounds was inaugurated on Feb. 15 by Shivasugnana Theertha Swamiji of Avaremadanahalli Mutt.

As part of Mahashivaratri festival, the city’s Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya’s Alanahalli Service Centre has set up the art work.

The artwork is giving a feel of Mount Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva as considered by the devotees.

People are thronging the venue to click photos and selfies of the rare art work.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya Sub-zone Chief Convener B.K. Lakshmiji, JK Tyre and Industries Vice-President V. Eshwar Rao and others were present during the inauguration.