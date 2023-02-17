21 ft. tall snow-clad Rudrakshi Shivalinga attracts people 
News, Photo News

21 ft. tall snow-clad Rudrakshi Shivalinga attracts people 

February 17, 2023

The 21 ft. tall snow-clad Rudrakshi Shivalinga Darshana at Lalitha Mahal Palace grounds was inaugurated on Feb. 15 by Shivasugnana Theertha Swamiji of Avaremadanahalli Mutt.

As part of Mahashivaratri festival, the city’s Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya’s Alanahalli Service Centre has set up the art work.

The artwork is giving a feel of Mount Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva as considered by the devotees.

People are thronging the venue to click photos and selfies of the rare art work.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya Sub-zone Chief Convener B.K. Lakshmiji, JK Tyre and Industries Vice-President V. Eshwar Rao and others were present during the inauguration.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching