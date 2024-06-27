Book ‘Snakes of Mysore’ to be launched on June 29

June 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The book ‘Snakes of Mysore – Educate, Enlighten and Empower,’ authored by Pavan Joshi, Founder of Adavi Alert Foundation and the book dedicated to city’s renowned snake-rescuer and wildlife conservationist Snake Shyam, will be launched at a function organised at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road in city on June 29 at 4 pm.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Bidar MP Sagar Eshwar Khandre, Filmmaker J.S. Amoghavarsha and senior herpetologist and co-author of the book ‘Snakes of India’ Ashok Captain will be the chief guests.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Subhash K. Malkhede, Founder-Chairperson of Mysuru Book Clubs-2015 Shubha Sanjay Urs, Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director Prabhakaran, Conservation Biologist Sanjay Gubbi, MLAs K. Harishgowda, T.S. Srivatsa, Tanveer Sait and G.T. Devegowda and former MP Pratap Simha will be the guests of honour.

The book features profiles of venomous, semi-venomous and non-venomous snakes, their habitat, preventive and aftercare measures to be taken in case of snake bite among other information. This 200-page book also aims to provide crucial information about snakes to common man and bring together vital information and beautiful illustrations about snakes.