Sexual Assault Case: Special Court denies bail to Prajwal Revanna

June 27, 2024

Bengaluru: The Special Court For People’s Representatives yesterday rejected the bail plea of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna had sought bail in one of the sexual assault cases filed by Holenarasipur Police in which former Minister H.D. Revanna is also an accused. The Special Court Judge Santosh Gajanana Bhat, after hearing the case, rejected the bail plea leaving no other option for the accused except to move the High Court.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which took the custody of Prajwal Revanna, who was in judicial custody, to investigate into the third sexual assault case, brought him to Holenarasipur and conducted mahazar at his father’s residence.

It may be recalled that a sexual assault case was booked against Prajwal Revanna on Apr. 28 soon after the polling was held for Hassan LS seat following which rape charges were also filed against him. Prajwal, who had departed for Germany, returned to Bengaluru after a month and was arrested by SIT officials at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The Interpol had also issued a ‘Blue Corner Notice’ against the former MP at the request of SIT through Central Bureau of Investigation.