Ailing Zoo tiger ‘Pruthvi’ dies

April 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Pruthvi, the 13-year-old male tiger at Mysuru Zoo, which was suffering from Congenital Paresis, died yesterday.

After the health of Pruthvi began to deteriorate on Apr. 6, it was shifted to Mysuru Zoo’s Chamundi Wild Animals Rescue, Rehabilitation and Conservation Breeding Centre at Koorgalli on the outskirts of city where the veterinarians began to provide treatment.

The tiger had stopped consuming food and its health began to worsen further and did not respond to the treatment and breathed its last yesterday.

This is the second tiger death in Mysuru Zoo this year. Three-year-old tigress Preethi had died of illness in January.

Zoo Executive Director P. Anusha told Star of Mysore that Pruthvi was suffering from birth-related illness and was being provided treatment since many years.