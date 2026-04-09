Ailing Zoo tiger ‘Pruthvi’ dies
News

Ailing Zoo tiger ‘Pruthvi’ dies

April 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Pruthvi, the 13-year-old male tiger at Mysuru Zoo, which was suffering from Congenital Paresis, died yesterday.

After the health of Pruthvi began to deteriorate on Apr. 6, it was shifted to Mysuru Zoo’s Chamundi Wild Animals Rescue, Rehabilitation and Conservation Breeding Centre at Koorgalli on the outskirts of city where the veterinarians began to provide treatment.

The tiger had stopped consuming food and its health began to worsen further and did not respond to the treatment and breathed its last yesterday.

This is the second tiger death in Mysuru Zoo this year. Three-year-old tigress Preethi had died of illness in January.

Zoo Executive Director P. Anusha told Star of Mysore that Pruthvi was suffering from birth-related illness and was being provided treatment since many years.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching