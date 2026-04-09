…but KPCC claims auto LPG shortage, blames BJP

April 9, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the State Government has clarified that there is no shortage of auto LPG in the State, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Spokesperson M. Lakshmana has accused the BJP of conspiring against the State Government by influencing autorickshaw drivers.

Addressing reporters at Congress Bhavan yesterday, he said the Centre was responsible for the supply of auto LPG. “Instead of blaming the Centre for its failure, BJP leaders are holding the State Government responsible,” he said.

He alleged that while the auto LPG price was around Rs. 60 per kg last month, it is now being sold in the black market at about Rs. 162 per kg.

He further claimed that nearly 50 percent of hotels in Bengaluru had shut down owing to a shortage of LPG cylinders, with commercial cylinders allegedly being sold in the black market for as much as Rs. 8,000.

Justifies hike in water tariff

Lakshmana also justified the Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) move to hike water tariff, stating that the issue was being politicised.

“Treated drinking water supplied to households costs only about Rs. 5 for every 1,000 litres, which works out to nearly half a paisa per litre. When this is the reality, projecting an increase of 25 percent is unfair,” he said.

Stating that the water tariff had not been revised for the past 15 years, Lakshmana said the hike would generate only about Rs. 35 lakh in revenue.

“While protests are raised over a marginal increase in water tariff, no one questions the annual hike in toll charges,” he said.

District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, Congress City President R. Murthy were present at the press meet.