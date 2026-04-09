Auto LPG supply shortage reports rumours: Govt.

April 9, 2026

‘Gas stations run by private companies have been facing supply issues’

Bengaluru: There is no shortage of auto LPG in the State and reports of a supply crisis are merely rumours, according to a press release from the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

The Department clarified that there was no need for panic, though it acknowledged the long queues witnessed at several gas stations.

“A few gas stations run by private companies may have been facing supply issues. Steps have been initiated to ensure auto LPG is supplied through Government-owned oil companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum,” the release stated.

At present, the three Government-owned companies have been supplying an average of 56.67 metric tonnes of auto LPG daily. In view of the current situation, the supply has been increased to 83.58 metric tonnes.

Statistics released by the Department show steady supply of auto LPG in the State between Apr. 2 and 6. On Apr. 2, about 87.78 metric tonnes were supplied, followed by 86.05 metric tonnes on Apr. 3, 84.80 metric tonnes on Apr. 4, the highest of 94.11 metric tonnes on Apr. 5 and 83.58 metric tonnes on Apr. 6.

The State Government has appealed to autorickshaw drivers and owners not to panic over rumours and urged them to cooperate, assuring that adequate auto LPG is being supplied to gas stations.