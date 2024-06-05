Fifth time unlucky !

June 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: M. Lakshmana, the KPCC Spokesperson, has yet again failed to win electoral battle, holding credence to the saying that ‘Luck Counts Above All to Achieve Success’, with agility, perseverance and priority counted the least.

Lakshmana, who had contested LS polls as a Congress candidate from Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency lost to Yaduveer Wadiyar of BJP. With this, Lakshmana faced the drubbing in his fifth consecutive elections.

He first contested Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) polls from Yadavagiri ward, but failed to win, followed by polls to Legislative Assembly from Chamaraja Constituency as an independent, Legislative Council from South Graduates Constituency & South Teachers Constituency.

Unfazed by past defeats in the polls, Lakshmana, riding high on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s charisma, popular Guarantee Schemes of State Government and AHINDA votes, was sure of winning the elections at least this time. But all the predictions went into a toss, with Lakshmana suffering a massive defeat.

Sensing his defeat, with no hint of gaining a lead over his close rival, Lakshmana, accompanied by his supporters, walked out of the counting centre, even before the results were officially declared.

Lakshmana, who had stayed put in the counting centre since the counting of votes began, was collecting the details of votes polled from DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra, also the District Electoral Officer, after the conclusion of every rounds of counting. But, Yaduveer Wadiyar continued to maintain the lead, following which, upset Lakshmana vacated the centre with still two rounds of counting of votes left.

Following the exit of Lakshmana, the agents of Congress party who were at the counting centre also followed the suit.