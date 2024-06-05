Yaduveer a good candidate so victory was natural: GTD
June 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Thanking the voters and JD(S)-BJP workers and leaders for Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar‘s victory, JD(S) Core Committee Chairman and Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) praised Yaduveer for his humble campaign. “He is a gentleman and he has earned the love of the people,” GTD said.

“As soon as Yaduveer’s candidature was announced, opponents launched a malicious campaign, framing the Mysuru-Kodagu seat as a battle between royalty and a commoner.  Yaduveer clarified many times that he is a commoner and that royalty rule is a thing of the past, he pledged to solve problems at the grassroots level rather than staying within the confines of the Palace. Yet, the campaign against him only intensified. However, the people of the Constituency have shown their love for Yaduveer, recognising his simplicity and amiable nature,” GTD remarked.

“Despite losing seats in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, which are considered BJP strongholds, Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again as the NDA has secured more votes than the I.N.D.I.A bloc. Congress is also attempting to attract NDA partners through nefarious and unparliamentary means. In Karnataka, people have shown that the so-called ‘Five Guarantees’ had little effect on voters. Rather than fulfilling the ‘Guarantees’ it promised, the Congress claimed in newspaper advertisements that they had done so, while the people knew that the Congress was lying,” he noted.

