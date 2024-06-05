It is a victory of BJP-JD(S) workers and leaders: Yaduveer Wadiyar

June 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: After winning the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency with 7,95,503 votes and securing a victory margin of 1,39,252 votes, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar expressed his gratitude to reporters yesterday.

He attributed his success to the tireless efforts of party workers and leaders from both the BJP and JD(S), who have been canvassing and campaigning since his candidacy was announced.

Accompanied by his mother, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, a member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), former Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy, who is also the Mysuru (Rural) District BJP President and other celebrating party workers at Maharani’s College of Commerce and Management in Vinayakanagar (Paduvarahalli) yesterday, Yaduveer dedicated his victory to Goddess Chamundeshwari, Goddess Cauvery and Balak Ram in Ayodhya.

“It is the victory of the people and for the next five years, I will work to uphold Indian traditions and values, promote the overall development of the nation and safeguard the interests of the people in Mysuru and Kodagu,” he said.

Mentioning that he did not expect such a large victory, Yaduveer said, he anticipated a victory margin of 80,000 votes. “This shows that the people have placed immense faith in me, and I will not fail them. The main reason for my securing such significant support is the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last 10 years. Additionally, the invaluable contributions of the Mysore Maharajas to the entire region have benefited me,” he added.

A good news: Pramoda Devi

“Yaduveer’s victory is good news on the auspicious day of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s birthday. We will advise him to prioritise the development of society and the welfare of all,” said his mother, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

She emphasised that in the coming days, everyone’s cooperation and advice will be crucial to serving the people effectively. Yaduveer is the second MP from the Wadiyar family after Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar. “Due to a long gap of many years, it was a little difficult initially for me to participate in this second innings, although I actively took part in politics during the tenure of my husband,” Pramoda Devi noted.

“I will give suggestions to Yaduveer as I have always done. Society is important. I will advise on which development issues should be given priority. Criticism is natural, and both positive and negative comments should be welcomed, with mistakes being corrected,” she added.

Reflecting on Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar’s tenure, she noted that although he was a four-time MP, he never served as a Minister at the Centre.

When asked if her son might take on such a role, she reiterated, “Let him become a Minister by his own efforts and persona. It all depends on his performance as an MP. This is the first step. I will only advise him to formulate people-friendly policies and, at the same time, serve to benefit society,” she said.

‘Disputes are personal’

Commenting on the disputes with the Government regarding royal family assets and properties, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said that the cases are personal in nature and not connected to the Parliamentary elections. “These disputes have existed since the beginning with Governments, irrespective of which party is ruling. We are facing them as they come,” she stated.

“We have provided space atop Chamundi Hill to supply water to the residents. However, instead of respecting the established norms, some people have completely dismissed us, which is not right. The Government must seek our opinion,” she added.

“As it is their State, the Government is responsible for their actions,” she said.