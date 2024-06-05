City lad among NEET first rankers

June 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The results of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2024) conducted on May 5 this year for admission to medical courses was declared on Tuesday and six students from Karnataka are among 100 students who have secured All India Rank (AIR)-1 in the country.

Arjun Kishore of Mysuru is one among the six toppers, who have brought laurels to the State. Other top rankers are V. Kalyan, Shyam Shreyas Joseph, Padmanabh Menon, Pragna P. Shetty and Kushi Magnoor.

Arjun is the son of Dr. M.S. Kishore, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute and Dr. Rashmi, Gynaecologist, residents of Gokulam.

Arjun has scored a perfect 720/720 (99.99 percentage) joining the league of several top rankers in the country.

He did his schooling till Class X at St. Joseph’s Central School, Vijayanagar in city and PUC at Expert PU College, Mangaluru, where he also underwent coaching for NEET. He had excelled in II PUC with 96 percent marks.

Elated over his feat, Arjun said “I am happy over securing first rank in NEET. I want to study MBBS at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, to become a surgeon in the future. My childhood aim was to become a doctor that drove me with a zeal to study hard. I thank my lecturers and the college who wholly supported me in reaching this endeavour.”

NEET UG 2024 was conducted at 4,750 centres including 571 cities in the country and 14 cities abroad. It was conducted in 13 languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. A total of 24,06,079 candidates had enrolled for the test and 23,33,297 of them had appeared.