Modi to take oath as PM for third time on June 8

June 5, 2024

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make history by taking oath for a third term on Saturday, June 8, evening at Rashtrapati Bhavan. In doing so, he will become the first and only three-term leader of the country since Congress stalwart and India’s first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Reports said, PM Modi has arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu and formally resign from his top post. Following this, he will stake claim to form the Government. Reports suggest that the new Cabinet of Union Ministers will also take oath on June 8.

NDA secured a simple majority, with 293 out of the 543 seats. Of these, the BJP alone won 240 seats, while its NDA partners clinched the remaining 53 seats. The Opposition I.N.D.I.A managed to secure 234 seats, falling short of the 272-seat mark required to form the Government.

Earlier today, PM Modi, who yesterday confirmed that the NDA would stake claim to form the government for a third time, chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet for the final time. Modi reviewed the LS election results and discussed matters related to the formation of the next Government. It was recommended in the last meeting of Modi 2.0 Cabinet and Council of Ministers to dissolve the current Lok Sabha, whose term ends on June 16.

NDA has scheduled a meeting of its leaders in the national capital at 4 pm today. Concurrently, the I.N.D.I. Alliance has called for its meeting at 6 pm.

Key leaders, including TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, who hold significant influence in the formation of NDA Government, too will attend today’s meeting.