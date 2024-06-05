Shall bow to voters’ verdict: M. Lakshmana of Congress

June 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: M. Lakshmana, the defeated Congress candidate in Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha Constituency has said, “I accept the verdict of the voters with grace and shall bow my head before them.”

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Lakshmana said, “Congress party had really worked well on the ground in Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency, but the firm belief that the five Guarantee Schemes implemented by the State Govt. will fetch votes to the party has come a crap”. “The party leaders, workers and well-wishers had really worked well to ensure my victory, but the voters belied the expectations, which has indeed disappointed me. But still, I shall accept the verdict of the voters and thank all those who voted for me. Henceforth, I will involve in organisational works of the party,” said Lakshmana.