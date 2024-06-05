Three former CMs make it to LS
Three former CMs make it to LS

June 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Three former Chief Ministers from the State have made it to Lok Sabha this time, by emerging victorious in the Parliamentary elections.

H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), JD(S) State President, who had contested from Mandya as a NDA candidate, following coalition with BJP, registered a thumping victory, followed by BJP nominees Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri and Jagadish Shettar from Belagavi.

Interestingly, HDK and Bommai had been re-lected in May 2023 Assembly polls from Channapatna and Shiggaon Constituencies respectively, while Shettar who had defected to Congress and became an MLC, had resigned as Council Member to return to BJP fold and contest LS  polls. Following their elections to LS, by-polls will be conducted to two Assembly seats and one Council seat.

