MP V. Somanna hopeful of BJP-JD(S) tie in future too

June 5, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: V. Somanna, the newly elected BJP Lok Sabha MP from Tumkur Constituency has exuded confidence over BJP and JD(S) coalition in the State continuing further in the coming days too.

He was speaking to media persons, after enquiring about the health condition of BJP leader Ka. Pu. Siddalingaswamy at a hospital in the city, this morning.

Somanna, who had lost the May 2023 Assembly polls from high-profile Varuna Constituency here against CM Siddaramaiah, along with Chamarajanagar Constituency, registered a victory with a good margin in LS elections.

“BJP and JD(S) worked like two faces of the same coin, which was visible in all the 28 LS Constituencies. While in Tumkur, JD(S) workers worked hard more than BJP, the regional party satrap H.D. Deve Gowda and its State President H.D. Kumaraswamy, addressed four to five rallies, consolidating the chances of my victory. I shall remain ever grateful to them,” he said.

Recalling the days after terribly losing the Assembly polls, Somanna said “I was in a political oblivion for 11 months, like a worker without any job. Now, the period of joblessness is over.”

Thanking the people for electing him, Somanna said “Never did they treat me as an outsider, without racking their brain over the comments made by others. I had expected to win by a margin of not less than 2 lakh votes, but fell short by over 20,000 votes.”

Saying that he will be leaving for New Delhi tomorrow (June 6), Somanna said “The decision over inducting me into cabinet is the prerogative of party high command. I am aware of the present situation, but if given an opportunity, will work more.”