Air India plane crashes after take-off to London near Ahmedabad Airport; 242 on board

June 12, 2025

Ahmedabad: An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after take-off near the Meghani area, close to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, this afternoon.

The flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carried 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Visuals from the area showed thick black smoke in the air as more details about the accident were awaited.

The flight was identified as Air India 171, which online flight trackers showed is a 1.10 pm service from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad to the Gatwick Airport in London. Initial visuals from the crash site show thick plumes of smoke rising from what is believed to be a residential area. All access roads to the area have been sealed off.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred during routine operations on the tarmac. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed, with the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services Department rushing over seven fire engines and more than five firefighting vehicles to the site. More than 15 ambulances are ferrying the injured to hospitals.

“A team from various city divisions has reached the location. Fire control measures are being carried out as a precaution,” said a senior official from the fire department.

Authorities have stated that the cause of the crash and extent of damage are under investigation. Airport authorities have launched an internal inquiry and a technical team is assessing the scene. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India are expected to release further updates soon.