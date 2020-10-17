Air India to start Mysuru-Mangaluru flight from Oct.25

October 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Expanding its air traffic services in the State, the Air India has decided to operate Mysuru-Mangaluru flight from Oct.25. Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and several Industrial bodies had appealed the air service provider to operate flights between the two important cities of the State.

Air India has already been operating Bengaluru-Mangaluru flight, with departure from Bengaluru at 6.50 am. Now it plans to divert this flight via Mysuru.

Accordingly, the flight, after arrival from Bengaluru, will depart from Mysuru at 7.55 am to reach Mangaluru at 8.50 am, it is learnt.