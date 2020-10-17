MCC invites applications for temporary posts
MCC invites applications for temporary posts

October 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In order to enhance staff strength for meeting COVID-19 testing targets, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC)has invited applications from eligible candidates for appointment as Lab Technicians, Swab Collectors and Data Entry Operators on temporary basis.

The appointment is being made for 20 posts of Lab Technicians and 20 posts of Data Entry Operators.

Candidates applying for Lab Technician post must have Lab Technician, Nursing, Para Medical course certificates, Diplomas or Science graduates. The selected candidates for Lab Technician post will be paid a monthly salary of Rs.10,000 and an incentive of Rs.15 per swab collection.

Candidates applying for Data Entry Operator posts must have passed PUC or equivalent and should hold a certificate in computer training (6 months duration) from a recognised institution. The selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs.14,000. The aspirants can immediately contact the Office of MCC Commissioner, according  to a press release from MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde.

