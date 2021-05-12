Air is here… for now

May 12, 2021

20 metric tonnes of oxygen arrives in Mysuru

Will be used only for emergencies: Pratap Simha

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major relief to all those COVID patients in Mysuru requiring oxygen to overcome their breathing difficulties, a container carrying 20 metric tonnes of life-saving oxygen arrived in Mysuru this morning.

The container carried oxygen from New Mangalore Port, Mangaluru, where Indian Navy ships had arrived with supplies.

As per the orders from the Centre, three ships carrying Liquid Medical Oxygen arrived at the Mangalore Port. While INS Kolkata and INS Tabar carried 40 metric tonnes, INS Kochi carried 60 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 10 and 11. Of the total oxygen, Mysuru was allotted 20 metric tonnes and the stocks arrived in Mysuru city. The oxygen is being supplied free of cost.

The medical oxygen and concentrators are from the second tranche of medical aids donated by the Kuwait Government to Indian Red Cross Society. The cargoes were loaded on both the ships at Shuwaikh Port and sailed out on May 6.

“Under Samudra Setu II, Indian Naval Ships Kochi, Kolkata and Tabar reached New Mangalore Port on May 10 and 11 with critical medical stores. The ships, with cumulative consignment of 120 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen in seven containers and 1,200 oxygen cylinders, departed Kuwait for India on May 6,” a Defence Spokesperson said.

In his order, Additional Director General of Police C.H. Pratap Reddy, who is the Chairman of Liquid Medical Oxygen Committee in Karnataka, has stated that all the District Administrations receiving oxygen supplies have been directed to facilitate decanting of the oxygen containers on receipt and relieve the tankers to return to Mangaluru immediately. Under no circumstances the tankers should be kept beyond 12 hours after they reach the destination.

Following the order, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has passed an order to transport the oxygen tanker to KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board) Kadakola Industrial Area to be stored at Trinetra Gases as the container has to be sent back to Mangaluru. The order stated that though Trinetra has oxygen storage capacity, it has not been put to use so far. The oxygen will be stored in the 20 Kilo Litre tank available at Trinetra.

The DC has asked officials to take over the campus of Trinetra Gases in order to store and distribute oxygen as per the directives issued by the District Administration. Accordingly, Trinetra premises has been handed over to the District Administration. After the utilisation of oxygen, the district authorities have to submit utilisation certificate to the Liquid Medical Oxygen Committee.