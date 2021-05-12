MCC launches Covid Telecare

May 12, 2021

Call 0821-2420112 or 2420113 to speak to doctors

Mysore/Mysuru: Feeling depressed for being isolated at home? Do you have any queries with doctors? Feeling uncomfortable and required urgent medical help?

Don’t worry. Call 0821-2420112 or 2420113.

These are the telephone numbers of COVID Telecare Facility which has been set up by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), in association with Mysuru citizens initiative at Rotary School premises, opposite MUDA on JLB Road in city.

The facility was inaugurated by Mayor Rukmini Madegowda and MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag this morning. It will function between 8 am and 11 pm. Forty doctors will be available to answer all doubts of patients who are home quarantined and also those undergoing treatment in various Hospitals.

MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag launching the COVID Telecare Facility at Rotary School premises this morning as Mayor Rukmini Madegowda, Deputy Mayor Anwar Baig and other officials look on.

Explaining the salient features of this facility, Shilpa Nag clarified that this was not a War Room. It was only a facility to counsel patients who required counselling. Trained volunteers will be working in this facility to assist 40-plus doctors for counselling patients.

Their target group will be home isolated positive patients with the mild symptoms and others being treated in Covid Care Centres. This facility is useful for the quarantined patients of Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja Assembly Constituencies.

The Commissioner said volunteers will also help in distributing medical kits to the doorstep of home isolated patients. In case quarantined patients develop health complications, arrangements will be made for immediate shifting of such patients to nearby Hospitals.

Suppose patients go into depression, they can talk to doctors who will instil confidence in them. “This facility will reduce the burden on the existing War Room,” she added.

This facility is also supported by over 40 organisations including JSS Medical College, CREDAI, BAI, Rotary and Rotaract Clubs.

D. Srihari from GSS Yogic Research Foundation, Dr. H. Basavanagoudappa, Principal of JSS Medical College, Dr. Raghunath from Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital and others were present.