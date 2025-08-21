Air Show is back

August 21, 2025

CM Siddaramaiah thanks Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for granting approval; Sarang Team to perform on Sept. 27

Mysore/Mysuru: The forthcoming Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara (from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2) promises to offer an exciting experience, with Indian Air Force (IAF) metal birds set to light up the city skies, after over an year’s gap. The Union Ministry of Defence has given its formal approval to conduct Dasara Air Show this year.

Sarang Team of IAF, comprising Dhruv helicopters developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), will be performing aerial manoeuvres on Sept. 27.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) G. Lakshmikanth Reddy said, the District Administration is in discussion with the Defence Ministry over the participation of fighter jets for the Air Show, to make the event more attractive.

Following the Defence Ministry’s approval, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, expressing his gratitude for his consent to organise Air Show by IAF during Dasara.

Siddaramaiah said, the Air Show would instil a deep sense of pride and patriotism among lakhs of visitors who descend on Mysuru from across the nation during the 11-day long event.

In his letter, CM Siddaramaiah also invited the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the festival, stating that his presence will be a source of immense encouragement to the citizens of Karnataka and will further strengthen the bond of respect and admiration the people have for the Armed Forces.

It may be recalled that, CM Siddaramaiah had met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to Delhi on July 9 and had sought permission to host Dasara Air Show. Following this, DC Lakshmikanth Reddy had informed Star of Mysore about Defence Ministry’s oral nod for the Air Show. Now, with CM Siddaramaiah inviting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it is certain the Dasara Air Show will be held.

Earlier, soon after the Dasara High Power Meeting held in Bengaluru, DC Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, had written to State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, to facilitate fighter planes and jets from Union Defence Ministry, for the Air Show. In response, Shalini Rajneesh had also stepped up efforts to moot the proposal with the Defence Ministry.

Previously, Dasara Air Show was held during 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023 at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap, receiving an overwhelming response from the spectators.