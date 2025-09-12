Navarathri: Palace entry restricted for visitors

September 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore Palace Board has announced restrictions on tourist entry to the Palace on specific dates during Dasara-2025 to facilitate Sharannavarathri religious rituals performed by members of Mysore Royal Family and for smooth conduct of the Jumboo Savari. The restricted dates and timings are as follows:

• Sept. 16, 2025 (Tuesday): Entry restricted from 10 am to 1 pm for religious rituals connected to Sharannavarathri and the assembling of the Golden Throne inside the Durbar Hall.

• Sept. 22, 2025 (Monday): No entry from 10 am to 2 pm for the Private Durbar and religious ceremonies, including the scion of Mysore Royal Family ascending the Golden Throne.

• Oct. 1, 2025 (Wednesday): No entry for the entire day due to Mahanavami/Ayudha Puja at the Kalyana Mantap.

• Oct. 2, 2025 (Thursday): No entry for the entire day on Vijayadashami, when the Jumboo Savari procession takes place. Only visitors with Dasara passes/tickets will be allowed.

• Oct. 31, 2025 (Friday): Entry restricted from 10 am to 12 noon for the dismantling of the Golden Throne and placing it back in the secure throne room.

This schedule was released in a statement by the Executive Officer of Mysore Palace Board.

Temporary suspension of sound and light show

The sound and light show at Mysore Palace premises will be temporarily suspended from Sept. 15 to Oct. 12.

The decision was taken to ensure the safety and convenience of visitors, given the heavy footfall expected throughout the Navarathri season, according to Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya.