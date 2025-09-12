Speeding to pay: Fifty percent rebate on traffic fines to end today
September 12, 2025

Rs. 12 crore fines collected till yesterday; Rs. 2 crore collection expected today

Mysore/Mysuru: With the fifty percent rebate on e-challan traffic fines ending today, motorists with multiple traffic violation pending cases are thronging all Traffic Police Stations in city to clear their cases by paying the fines.

Huge rush is being witnessed at Devaraja, Krishnaraja (KR), VV Puram, Kuvempunagar, Siddarthanagar and Narasimharaja (NR) Traffic Police Stations, as today is the last date to pay the fines with fifty percent discount and the Government is not keen on extending the last date.

The fifty percent rebate began on Aug, 23 and till yesterday night Rs. 12 crore fine has been collected in city and over five lakh pending cases have been cleared, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP-Traffic) M. Shivashankar to Star of Mysore.

The ACP further said that a request to extend the date has been made to the Government by Mysuru, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Hubli, Dharwad and Belgaum Police as more and more people with traffic violation cases are rushing to the Police Stations to pay the fines and added that Rs. 2 crore fine collection is expected today in city alone.

Also, Police have put up kiosks near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple and near City Railway Station.

