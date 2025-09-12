Alleged anti-Hindu policies by Congress: Yatnal warns of ‘Nepal-like situation in Karnataka’

September 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Cautioning the Congress Government against what he termed as “targeting Hindus for vote-bank politics,” expelled Vijayapura BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal warned of a Nepal-like revolt in Karnataka if the State Government continues its anti-Hindu stance.

Speaking to reporters at Chamundi Hill after offering prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari this morning, Yatnal said he was headed to Maddur following an invitation from Hindu activists. Maddur recently witnessed massive protests after stone-pelting on a Ganesha idol procession.

Yatnal claimed that during recent visits by BJP leaders to Maddur, local activists shouted his name in support, signalling people’s growing anger against the Siddaramaiah-led Congress Government.

“The public is closely watching the actions of this Government. If Congress continues its anti-Hindu policies, it will not survive its full five-year term,” he declared, also accusing the Government of rampant corruption.

However, Yatnal did not spare his own party’s leadership, alleging that certain BJP leaders were engaged in ‘adjustment politics’ with Congress for personal gain.

Responding to an FIR registered against him in Maddur, Yatnal alleged that an illegal mosque in the area was the source of the stones used during the violence.

“The mosque in question has no valid documents. What was the Government doing when stones were being stockpiled in its premises?” he questioned.

Criticism of BJP leadership

Taking direct aim at veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra, the current State BJP President, Yatnal claimed that his expulsion from the BJP was a result of pressure exerted by the father-son duo.

“The State BJP leaders were rattled by the warm reception I received from Hindu activists at Maddur,” Yatnal asserted.

“A revolution is brewing within the BJP ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls, and I, along with leaders like former MP Prathap Simha, Jarkiholi, and Kumar Bangarappa, am working towards freeing the party from the family politics of Yediyurappa.”

He added that he would remain in the BJP only if there is a complete overhaul of the State unit. “If that doesn’t happen, I will float a new party and become the Chief Minister of Karnataka, serving the people honestly,” he declared.

Opposition to Banu Mushtaq

Referring to the State Government’s decision to invite International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara on Sept 22, Yatnal strongly objected to the move.

“Those who shower flowers on Goddess Chamundeshwari during the inauguration must have faith in Sanatana Dharma. Banu Mushtaq, by her own past statements and actions, has shown that she opposes idol worship. It is wrong for the Government to select such a person,” he argued.

Yatnal ended on a fiery note, warning that CM Siddaramaiah’s political career would meet its downfall at the very shrine of Chamundi Hill, where the Dasara festivities begin.