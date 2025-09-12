State Government names Kuvempu for Bharat Ratna

September 12, 2025

‘Karnataka Ratna’ announced for actors Dr. Vishnuvardhan and B. Sarojadevi

Bengaluru: In a landmark decision, the Karnataka Government has decided to recommend Central Government to confer Bharat Ratna on Rashtrakavi Kuvempu. Additionally, the State Cabinet decided to posthumously confer Karnataka Ratna award on noted Kannada film actors Dr. Vishnuvardhan and B. Sarojadevi.

Addressing the media persons after the Cabinet meeting, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil announced these resolutions yesterday, emphasising the State’s commitment to honouring individuals, who have made exceptional contributions to literature, arts and culture.

Kuvempu, a towering figure in Kannada literature, is celebrated for his profound impact on the literary landscape. His works, including Jnanpith winning epic Sri Ramayana Darshanam, have left an indelible mark on Indian literature. The proposal to award him Bharat Ratna reflects a recognition of his national significance.

Vishnuvardhan, popularly known as ‘Sahasa Simha’ was an actor with over 200 Kannada films. His performances earned him numerous accolades, including the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award – South in 2002. The State Government had previously renamed its annual lifetime achievement award given for long-serving film personalities in his honour, calling it Dr. Vishnuvardhan Award.

Sarojadevi, fondly known as ‘Abhinaya Saraswati’ was a trailblazer in Indian cinema, acting in over 200 films across multiple languages. She received Padma Shri in 1969 and Padma Bhushan in 1992, among other honours. Her passing in July 2025 marked the end of an era in Indian cinema.

It may be recalled that many senior actors had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with requests to confer Karnataka Ratna on Dr. Vishnuvardhan. Recently, the demolition of Dr. Vishnu memorial at Abhiman Studio in Bengaluru had also sparked a row triggering protests from his fans and condemnations from film fraternity.

Vishnuvardhan’s fans rejoice

Following the announcement to confer Karnataka Ratna on Dr. Vishnuvardhan, the veteran actor’s fans in Mysuru celebrated by distributing sweets.

Members of the Federation of Dr. Vishnuvardhan Fan Associations assembled at Agrahara Circle in the city and shouted slogans praising the late actor.

Speaking on the occasion, Federation President M.D. Parthasarathy, thanked the State Government for the decision, saying the award has finally come true.

He also announced grand celebrations of the actor’s 75th birth anniversary. The federation also welcomed the decision to confer Karnataka Ratna on B. Sarojadevi.

Karnataka Hitarakshana Vedike President Vinay Kumar, G. Raghavendra, Basavaraj, Jeevadhara Blood Bank Director Girish, Ravichandra, S.N. Rajesh, T.S. Arun, Ravinandan and others were present.