Dasara debutant Srikanta selected as Pattada Aane
News

Dasara debutant Srikanta selected as Pattada Aane

September 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru:  Member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, has selected 56-year-old elephant Srikanta as the Pattada Aane (Royal Elephant) for this year’s Dasara festivities to be held inside the Mysore Palace. This marks Srikanta’s debut appearance at the iconic festival.

In addition, 11-year-old female elephant Hemavathi, youngest among the Dasara jumbos, has been chosen as Pattada Nishane Aane (Royal Insignia Elephant).

Last evening, Pramoda Devi inspected seven elephants — Dhananjaya, Mahendra, Gopi, Kanjan, Srikanta, Ekalavya and Prashantha — along with female elephants Roopa and Hemavathi at the Savari Thotti of Mysore Palace. Following the inspection, Srikanta was officially chosen to carry the royal honours.

Srikanta, housed at Mathigodu Elephant Camp, was captured on Feb. 18, 2014, from Shanivarsanthe Range in Hassan Division. It was named in memory of the late royal scion Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar.

Pramoda Devi had recently visited Mathigodu (see pic) to inspect Srikanta, a visit that sparked widespread speculation about his selection as Pattada Aane,which has become a reality.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching