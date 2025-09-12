Dasara debutant Srikanta selected as Pattada Aane

September 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, has selected 56-year-old elephant Srikanta as the Pattada Aane (Royal Elephant) for this year’s Dasara festivities to be held inside the Mysore Palace. This marks Srikanta’s debut appearance at the iconic festival.

In addition, 11-year-old female elephant Hemavathi, youngest among the Dasara jumbos, has been chosen as Pattada Nishane Aane (Royal Insignia Elephant).

Last evening, Pramoda Devi inspected seven elephants — Dhananjaya, Mahendra, Gopi, Kanjan, Srikanta, Ekalavya and Prashantha — along with female elephants Roopa and Hemavathi at the Savari Thotti of Mysore Palace. Following the inspection, Srikanta was officially chosen to carry the royal honours.

Srikanta, housed at Mathigodu Elephant Camp, was captured on Feb. 18, 2014, from Shanivarsanthe Range in Hassan Division. It was named in memory of the late royal scion Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar.

Pramoda Devi had recently visited Mathigodu (see pic) to inspect Srikanta, a visit that sparked widespread speculation about his selection as Pattada Aane,which has become a reality.