CESC urges safety amid dazzling Dasara lights

September 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has urged public to enjoy dazzling festive lighting displays during Dasara while prioritising safety.

As in previous years, major roads, circles and public spaces across the city have been decked with stunning electric illuminations, adding vibrancy and charm to Mysuru and amplifying the spirit of Dasara. These breathtaking displays attract lakhs of visitors, making safety a top concern during public viewing.

CESC has implemented several precautionary measures during the installation of the lights, with a strong focus on protecting electricity consumers and the general public. However, the Corporation stressed that vigilance and adherence to safety norms are a shared responsibility.

“CESC places highest priority on the safety of its consumers and the general public. While enjoying Dasara lighting displays, citizens must remain vigilant and follow safety precautions. It is essential to maintain a safe distance from decorative lighting poles and avoid touching them. Extra caution is advised during rainy conditions,” said K.M. Munigopal Raju, Managing Director of CESC.

24×7 Helpline 1912

Maintain safe distance from lighting poles.

Do not stand near lighting poles for photos or videos.

Exercise extra caution during rainy weather and avoid approaching decorative poles.

Motorists and pedestrians should stay alert while moving near illuminated replicas and decorative installations.

For electricity-related complaints or issues related to lighting displays, citizens can call 24×7 Helpline at 1912. By following these safety measures, visitors can enjoy the grandeur of Mysuru’s Dasara illumination without worry, CESC stated.