Nagabharana lashes out at freebie culture

September 12, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted film director and former Chairman of Kannada Development Authority (KDA) T.S. Nagabharana expressed deep concern over the growing freebie culture, saying it is making people complacent and lazy.

Speaking after inaugurating the Vidyarthi Parishat (Student Council) and Prathibha Vedike (Talent Forum) at A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Auditorium of SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, Nagabharana made a veiled reference to the Karnataka Government’s guarantee schemes, ridiculing the obsession with free handouts.

“Bitti bhagya (free fortune) has become the trend now, with people hankering for freebies instead of earning a living. Bitti Bus… Bitti Rice… Ellavu Bitti… Konege Baduku Bittiyagide — free bus, free rice, everything free… ultimately, life itself has become free,” he lamented.

“Life and work are interconnected. Work should be part of one’s daily existence, but sadly, life today is reduced to a culture of freebies.”

Highlighting Karnataka’s rich cultural and philosophical legacy, Nagabharana said the Indian Constitution drew inspiration from the Anubhava Mantapa of the 12th century. Vachana literature, he noted, emphasises Kayaka (dignity of labour) and Dasoha (selfless service through mass feeding), underscoring that every individual should engage in productive work.

He urged youths to grow into strong and resilient individuals, comparing them to a “mighty banyan tree.” “Leadership quality alone is not enough; what truly matters is service quality,” he asserted.

Describing himself as a “soldier of Kannada,” Nagabharana said, “I have always strived to keep the Kannada flag flying high in Indian cinema. Kannadigas and the Kannada language are second to none. We must take pride in calling ourselves Kannadigas. Kannada is unique, with its rare quality of having scientific grammar and harmony between spoken and written forms.”

The event was attended by Mahajana Education Society President T. Muralidhar Bhagavat, Secretary Dr. T. Vijayalakshmi Bhagavat, Director Dr. C.K. Renukarya, CEO Dr. S.R. Ramesh, Principal Dr. B.R. Jayakumari, Head of Kannada Department Dr. H.R. Thimmegowda, Conveners M. Nagesh and Dr. P.G. Pushparani.