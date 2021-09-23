Will not allow shifting of CESCK: KDA Chairman

September 23, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Reacting to the conspiracy to shift the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK) to Nagpur after making it a part of Bharatiya Bhasha Vishwavidyalaya stripping of all its autonomy, Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Chairman T.S. Nagabharana told Star of Mysore this morning that they will not allow this to happen.

“Yes, there is a deep-rooted conspiracy to shift the CESCK from Mysuru and as a first step, the MoU between the University of Mysore (UoM) and Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) for transfer of land to establish CESCK has not been cleared since the last nine months. I personally took the initiative of convincing the UoM and CIIL to reach an agreement on the land transfer. The MoU was prepared and the Central Government has to approve the same,” he said.

“The MoU was sent to the Centre nine months ago and so far there is no news of it. We are happy that as part of National Education Policy (NEP-2020), languages are getting importance. Let them establish a separate Kannada Department in Nagpur as part of Bharatiya Bhasha Vishwavidyalaya along with the Departments of other classical languages like Tamil and Telugu. But we will not allow shifting of CESCK,” he said.

“CESCK has to get autonomy and it has to remain in Mysuru. Language University and CESCK are two separate issues and let the Centre not mix both. We will take a delegation to New Delhi soon to speak to the Centre in this regard and we are in touch with BJP leaders from Karnataka at the Centre including Pralhad Joshi and D.V. Sadananda Gowda,” Nagabharana, who is also a noted film director, added.