Dasara inauguration row: Deepa Bhasthi left out, VHP flays Government’s choice

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Mysuru district unit staged a protest at Gandhi Square yesterday, opposing the Karnataka Government’s decision to invite International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara festivities.

The protest was driven by two key issues: The selection of Banu Mushtaq over Deepa Bhasthi, the translator credited with the English version of the award-winning work and the recent stone-pelting incident during a Ganesha immersion procession at Maddur.

Addressing the protesters, BJP Mahila Morcha leader Hema Nandeesh questioned the Government’s choice.

“Despite our repeated appeals, only Banu Mushtaq has been invited. The Booker Prize was awarded for a translated work, yet Deepa Bhasthi, whose translation made it possible, has been completely ignored. Why this bias?” she asked.

The protesters demanded that if Banu Mushtaq is to inaugurate the Nada Habba, she must show due respect to Hindu religious sentiments. “She should apply ‘sindhoor’ and receive a traditional welcome. If she refuses, she must not be allowed to participate,” they declared.

VHP District Vice-President Jagadish Hebbar accused Banu Mushtaq of previously making disrespectful remarks about Kannadambe Goddess Bhuvaneshwari.

“If she is inaugurating the festival, she must wear a ‘tilak’ and accept prasadam from the Chamundeshwari Temple as a mark of reverence,” he said.

Adding to this, VHP Mysuru Joint Secretary Arunachalam stressed that both the author and the translator deserve recognition. “Since the Booker Prize was awarded for a translated work, inviting both would have been the rightful thing to do,” he said.

The group also issued a warning that if Banu Mushtaq attends the inauguration without applying ‘sindhoor,’ they would stage a black flag protest at Chamundi Hill.

Former Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, BJP leader Mallaraj Urs and Hindu activists Madhu Shankar, Ambika, Paduvarahalli Ramakrishna, Rakesh Bhatt, Shivu Patel and M. Shobha were among those who took part in the protest.