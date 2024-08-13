BJP rebels to protest on Sept. 17 against party’s ‘corrupt elements’

August 13, 2024

Belagavi: A day after the week-long Mysuru Chalo padayatra, undertaken by the BJP-JD(S) combine seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), concluded in Mysuru on Saturday, disgruntled BJP leaders upset with the style of functioning of State BJP Chief B.Y. Vijayendra and his father former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held a meeting at a resort near Belagavi on Sunday.

During the meeting, the rebels announced their plans to hold a protest on Sept. 17 to press for their demand to free the State BJP leadership of “corrupt elements”.

Top BJP leaders such as Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, former MPs Prathap Simha, Annasaheb Jolle and G.M. Siddeshwar, former Ministers Aravind Limbavali and Kumar Bangarappa, and JD(S) leader N.R. Santosh, once a close associate of veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, were among those who participated in the meeting.

In the meeting they also discussed plans to organise a Koodalasangama to Ballari padayatra in connection with Valmiki Development Corporation scam, after the Ganesh Chathurthi next month.

Yatnal, while addressing a gathering in Vijayapura yesterday said that the group’s unity is focused on preserving the party’s integrity and ensuring that leadership is in clean, non-corrupt hands. “The party, which was reduced from 120 to 66 seats in the last general election, will fall further if the leadership is not transferred to a clean and non-corrupt person,” Yatnal said.

“The rally to Ballari is not to counter the party’s rally from Bengaluru to Mysuru, but to fight against corruption,” Jarkiholi said. He also mentioned that BJP national president J.P. Nadda Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are expected to attend the rally.