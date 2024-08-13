MUDA sites scam: 7,000-page MUDA documents to reach Probe Commission
MUDA sites scam: 7,000-page MUDA documents to reach Probe Commission

August 13, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The One-Man Commission formed by the State Government under retired High Court Judge P.N. Desai to investigate the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) alternative sites allotment scam has begun its investigation.

MUDA authorities are preparing to send the proceedings from all MUDA meetings held since 2006 to the Commission.

Following Justice P.N. Desai’s directive, MUDA officials are gathering and photocopying the files from these meetings. The officials are outsourcing the photocopying and binding of these documents, as MUDA lacks the necessary facilities.

The total volume of documents is expected to reach up to 7,000 pages, which will be bound into books. Once the photocopying and binding are completed, the officials will send these documents to the Commission Office at Kumara Krupa Guest House in Bengaluru.

