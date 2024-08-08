Two lakh people expected to attend Congress Convention in city

August 8, 2024

CM Siddaramaiah, Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, Cabinet colleagues to take part in Janandolana Rally

City Top Cop Seema Latkar supervises security arrangements at Maharaja’s College Grounds

Mysore/Mysuru: Preparations have been made in full swing, for the Congress’ Janandolana Convention organised at Maharaja’s College Grounds in the city tomorrow (Aug. 9) at 11 am. The convention has been organised as a valedictory of Congress Janandolana Yatre, that was launched on Aug. 2, as a counter to ongoing Mysuru Chalo Padayatra by BJP and JD(S) coalition parties.

Unlike recent political conventions, this convention of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) assumes significance, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announcing to expose the scams that occurred during the tenures of BJP and JD(S) Governments in the past, as the rival parties are accusing him of being partisan to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site scam. However, Siddaramaiah has been persistently denying the charge, reaffirming that he remains unblemished throughout his public life.

Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi, who was allotted 14 sites under 50:50 scheme in a upscale locality, in exchange of MUDA acquiring the land belonging to her in Kesare village, is the root cause of these political developments.

Focus on CM’s home turf

With Mysuru being the home turf of the CM, also the epicentre of the alleged scam, the probe into which is handed over to One-man Judicial Commission headed by a retired High Court Judge, the otherwise salubrious Mysuru, is witnessing the political heat that is expected to rage, for some more time, with BJP organising a mega convention to mark the valedictory of its Mysuru Chalo at the same venue on Saturday (Aug. 10).

Details of arrangements

When Star of Mysore visited the venue on the eve of Congress Janandolana Convention today, it was noticed that, seating arrangements have been made for a whopping 60,000 people, while a total of two lakh people are expected to descend on the venue from various parts of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu districts.

From Chamundeshwari Constituency alone, which Siddaramaiah had represented in the Legislative Assembly for several terms, about 135 buses have been arranged to ferry party workers and loyalists to venue.

Huge pandal, LED screens

A huge German pandal has been erected to avoid rain and heat, with jumbo fans installed to keep the venue cool. The main dais is built in the dimension of 136 ft x 120 ft to accommodate Chief Minister, Deputy CM and Cabinet Ministers, while two separate stages in the dimensions of 24 ft x 80 ft have been built for the former Ministers, MLAs and other prominent leaders of the party.

A huge LED screen measuring 15 ft x 140 ft will form the backdrop of main dais, while over 20 LED screens will be installed in various corners of the venue, for the benefit of the people attending the convention.

Two flex boards of Freedom Movement led by Mahatma Gandhi adorn either side of the dais below, to invoke a spirit of Movement against the present political situation, a prelude to future political developments in the State.

Security arrangements

The City Police led by Commissioner Seema Latkar have made elaborate security arrangements, with a total of 4,550 Police personnel including 1,500 Policemen, roped in from other districts.

A total of four top ranking Police Officers of DIG cadre will be supervising the security arrangements, who will be assisted by 25 Superintendents of Police (SPs), 36 Deputy Superintendents of Police (Dy.SPs), 77 Police Inspectors (PIs) and 175 Police Sub-Inspectors (PSIs).

That apart, auxiliary Police Forces like; 60 KSRP battalions and 20 CAR platoons are also being deployed, along with 500 Home Guards and 100 Commandos, as a foolproof security arrangement.

The Door Framed Metal Detectors (DFMDs) and Hand Held Metal Detectors (HHMD) and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad will also be deputed, along with Anti-Sabotage Check (ASC) Squads.

Flags, buntings

A stretch of KR Boulevard on which Maharaja’s College Grounds is located is adorned with the flags and buntings of Congress party, along with the flex boards having pictures of CM Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar.

Amit Shah for valedictory of Mysuru Chalo on Aug. 10?

Probably for the first time in the recent past, two prominent political parties of the State, have been organising back to back conventions, at the same venue in the city.

A day after Congress’ Janandolana Convention on Aug. 9, BJP and JD(S) parties will be holding their convention (valedictory of Mysuru Chalo) at Maharaja’s College Grounds on Aug. 10.

The State leaders have invited BJP National President J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for the convention and either of the two prominent leaders are expected to attend the same. In all likelihood, Amit Shah may attend the convention, said City BJP President L. Nagendra.

“We are also expecting about 1.5 lakh party workers to attend the convention,” said Nagendra.

Apart from Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayana Swamy, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, former Prime Minister and JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, is also expected to attend the convention, it is said.