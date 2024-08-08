Dharma Yuddha against corrupt: B.Y. Vijayendra
Dharma Yuddha against corrupt: B.Y. Vijayendra

August 8, 2024

Tubinakere, Mandya: D.K. Shivakumar has claimed that the people of Karnataka will revolt if CM Siddaramaiah is removed from power. We will ensure that the CM is held accountable for his misdeeds in the MUDA scam and within the Government. This is a Dharma Yuddha, and we are confident of our success. The people’s response is clear — they are fed up and want this Government to go,” said State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra.

“Siddaramaiah frequently boasts about being India’s best Finance Minister, citing his extensive budgetary experience. Yet, how can Rs. 187 crore disappear from the Valmiki Corporation under his watch? How can he justify diverting Rs. 39,000 crore to fund his guarantees? We have never seen a CM in Karnataka so corrupt”, said Vijayendra.

“If Siddaramaiah had resigned over MUDA scam, where he allegedly secured 14 prime sites, this Padayatra would not have occurred. Instead, he chose to justify his actions, with his Ministers supporting him. Siddaramaiah’s obstinate stance has sparked significant public outrage,” added Vijayendra.

