People’s welfare comes first: Nikhil Kumaraswamy at Mysuru Chalo

August 8, 2024

Tubinakere, Mandya: “Public welfare has been sidelined under Congress rule, and our goal is to expose their failures. Since the Congress came to power by making promises and guarantees, all the Ministers and the CM have been plundering State resources. They have not even delivered 10 percent of their guarantees,” said State JD(S) Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

“The Government has no money as tax revenues are being diverted for personal gain. Look at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes (ST) Corporation scandal, where funds meant for public welfare were used to buy houses, liquor and cars. Unfortunately, the charge sheet does not name key figures like former Minister Nagendra and Valmiki Corporation Chairman and MLA Basanagouda Daddal.”

“Some have criticised my involvement in politics as mere family politics. But if a person is hardworking and comes from a political family, doesn’t he have the right to participate in politics?, asked Nikhil.

‘AHINDA Government’ looting their money: B. Sriramulu

This Government came to power claiming to be a government for AHINDA — Alpasankhyataru (minorities), Hindulidavaru (backward classes), and Dalitaru (Dalits). But look at what’s happening now. Funds meant for the welfare of backward communities are being looted with impunity, and the perpetrators are not afraid of the law,” said former Minister B. Sriramulu.

“Under Siddaramaiah’s rule, ministers and MLAs have embezzled Rs. 187 crore from the Valmiki Corporation and are guilty of these crimes. To cover up the scam, CM Siddaramaiah established a Special Investigation Team. Today, both Nagendra and Daddal are no longer accused, and tomorrow the CM will declare them innocent, said Sriramulu.

“Over Rs. 39,000 crore meant for SCs and STs has been diverted to fund Congress guarantees. Can an AHINDA Government do this? The people will give a fitting response to Congress when the time comes. Our goal is to raise public awareness, and since our Padayatra began, we have received a positive response”, he said.