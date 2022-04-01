Nikhil to be JD(S) candidate for Mandya Lok Sabha seat: HDK
April 1, 2022

Mandya: Announcing that State JD(S)Youth President Nikhil Kumaraswamy would contest again as the party candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha (LS) seat in the 2024 polls, former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) said that his son Nikhil lost the 2019 LS polls due to the conspiracy of the Congress, BJP, KRRS and other political outfits, who came together solely with an intention of defeating him.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Kumaraswamy said that the people of Mandya are waiting for a chance to defeat the incumbent MP Sumalatha Ambarish, who has failed to meet the aspirations of the people.

Asserting that political leaders of all hues and cries came together to defeat Nikhil in the 2019 LS polls, Kumaraswamy wondered how many times Sumalatha has visited the Constituency after winning from Mandya.

Attributing Sumalatha’s victory in 2019 to the sympathy wave that arose due  to the demise of  her actor-husband Ambarish,

the former CM lashed out at Sumalatha for making baseless charges against JD(S) legislators and leaders.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who seems to be on a campaign to recover the lost ground in Mandya, considered as a JD(S) bastion, is currently  touring the district once too often.

Last month, Nikhil attended a Jatra Mahotsava in K.R.Pet taluk and later held a Youth JD(S) Convention at K.R.Pet. On Sunday last, he took part in a bullock cart race at Chandagaalu and visited Maddur village, where a woman standing on the terrace parapet wall of a house to watch the village Jatra, died after the wall collapsed, which incident also left 40 others injured.

