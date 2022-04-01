BJP Central Observer likely to arrive in State for getting feedback on ‘poll advancement’
BJP Central Observer likely to arrive in State for getting feedback on ‘poll advancement’

April 1, 2022

Former Maharashtra CM or Union Minister of Education to be deputed

Bengaluru: The speculations over advancement of Assembly polls in Karnataka has gained ground with the BJP high command reportedly deputing one of its Central Observers to the State shortly for getting a comprehensive feedback on the prospects of calling an early election and as well as the public mood regarding corruption charges that has been haunting the Bommai Government.

Party sources said that the BJP high command may depute either former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis or Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan to take stock of the political situation in Karnataka and the advantage that the party may have if the polls that are due in May next year, are advanced to the end of this year.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to conclude his two-day visit to the State today (Apr.1) and return to Delhi this evening. The party high command may take a final decision on deputing the  Central Observer a couple of days after Shah’s return to Delhi, with the Opposition Congress pushing the Government to a corner, by levelling charges of rampant corruption in awarding of contracts and payment of bills.

The Karnataka Contractors Association had late last year shot off a letter to Prime Minister Modi alleging that there was 40 percent commission in respect of awarding contracts, tenders, works  and payment of bills.

Following the disclosure by the Contractors Association, the Opposition Congress stepped up its campaign against the Government by raising corruption issues and also taking on the BJP over its agenda of targeting the minorities and creating communal divide by raising Hijab, Halal meat, Tipu row  and such other issues.

With the Congress targeting the BJP Government day in and day out, the BJP Central leadership wants to study the ground reality in case polls are advanced by a few months and where the party stands in such an eventuality.

