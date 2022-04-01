Consider digital gadgets as an opportunity: Prime Minister

April 1, 2022

Modi answers Mysuru student M.B. Tarun’s question on ‘online distraction’ at Pariksha Pe Charcha

Mysore/Mysuru: The fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ began this morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with students, teachers and parents at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

This year a total of 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for the event. The Prime Minister discussed how to beat examination stress and will also share tips to do better in life.

The event began at 11 am and before interacting with students, PM Modi met with students who were showcasing their talents. The art themes were earlier given to children which includes Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Digital India, and more.

While addressing the students, PM Modi said: “This is my favourite programme. But due to Corona, I could not meet friends like you in between. Today’s programme is a special pleasure for me, because after a long gap I am getting a chance to meet you all.”

“There are also exams in between festivals. Because of this, they are not able to enjoy the festivals. But if the exam itself is made a festival, then many colours are filled in it,” Modi said.

Answering the first set of questions asked by students, the Prime Minister told them to make sure that exams are an easy part of life. “These are small steps in our development journey. We have gone through this stage even before. We have taken exams many times before. When this confidence is created then these experiences become your strength for the coming exams,” he said.

Do not take these experiences of yours, the process you have gone through, as small. Secondly, for the panic you have in your mind, I urge you not to be under any pressure. Spend your upcoming exam time in the same easy routine as your routine, he added.

Online distraction

Next, M.B. Tarun, a first PUC student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mysuru was given an opportunity to pose a query to the PM where he asked about concentrating for examinations amidst so many destructions like social media during the online mode of education.

A special stage was set up at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, D.M.G. Halli. Also, all the school students had gathered in the place, listening with rapt attention. It was not, however, a live session as Tarun’s session was a pre-recorded one and it was recorded on Mar. 28.

Answering Tarun and other students who posed similar questions on the online and offline medium, PM Modi urged students to adopt the learnings from online medium and use that offline.

“If the mind is somewhere else, then listening stops. Things that happen offline also happen online. It means that the medium is not the problem, the mind is the problem. Whether the medium is online or offline, if the mind is completely immersed in it, then online or offline will not matter for you,” he said.

“Today we can achieve things very easily and widely through digital gadgets. We should consider it as an opportunity and not a problem,” the PM said.

Later speaking to reporters, Tarun said that he was excited to pose a question to the PM. He said that he is a native of Malavalli near Mandya and his sister M.B. Lakshmi is studying in Mandya Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya while his mother is K.M. Jayanthi.