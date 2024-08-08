Walk-the-talk: BJP-JD(S) leaders reflect on the journey till now

August 8, 2024

CM must resign. This is our aim: R. Ashoka

Tubinakere, Mandya: As BJP-JD(S) leaders marched towards Mysuru at Tubinakere Gate in Mandya around 11.15 am today, Star of Mysore Chief Reporter S.T. Ravikumar joined them, seeking their comments on the progress of the padayatra so far and the crowd response.

The questions were asked as the leaders walked briskly amidst the shouting of slogans by their supporters. Hundreds of farmers, women and school children had gathered on the service road of the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway to welcome the marching crowd.Excerpts:

Our position is clear: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must resign. He is deeply involved in the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) land scam and has used his powerful position to benefit his family members. It’s outrageous that a CM would request MUDA to allocate 14 sites to his wife using land acquired through fake documents.”

“Never before in Karnataka’s history have we seen a situation where a CM is accused of using Constitutional powers for personal gain. The people of Karnataka are unfortunate to have such a ruler and such a government. Even the Governor has issued a show-cause notice. Siddaramaiah has so far only offered blind justifications and attempted to distract from the real issues without providing any convincing answers. Conveniently, Siddaramaiah is blaming BJP, the Governor and central BJP leaders to cover up his mistakes. He is also inciting his supporters and party workers to protest and divert public attention away from the real issues. If he has any self-respect, he must resign,” said R. Ashoka.