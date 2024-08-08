BJP-JD(S) padayatra inching towards Mysuru amidst fanfare

August 8, 2024

Tubinakere, Mandya: Setting the tone for the mega convention in Mysuru city on Aug. 10, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the MUDA land allotment scam, the Rs. 187-crore embezzlement in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd, and the diversion of funds meant for SC/ST development for Congress poll guarantees, the BJP-JD(S) Padayatra has reached Tubinakere in Mandya and is marching towards Mysuru.

Today marks Day 6 of the 8-day Mysuru Chalo Padayatra, which began on Aug. 3 at Manjunatha Convention Hall near Kengeri Kempamma Temple in Bengaluru. The Padayatra entered Tubinakere Gate at 10.45 am, with a crowd of over 5,000 to 6,000 people.

Traversing through the Vokkaliga heartland of Mandya, the foot marchers were wearing saffron and green shawls. The Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, especially the service roads where the march is taking place, were adorned with BJP-JD(S) flags, flex, banners and buntings.

Though the foot marchers avoided entering the access-controlled highway, the service roads were crowded with people, colourful banners, vehicles reflecting BJP-JD(S) unity, and a figurine of Indian Constitution’s architect Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was fixed in front of a vehicle. One side of the service road was open for traffic and the other side was taken over by the foot marchers.

The banners carried messages such as ‘corrupt Congress party,’ ‘corrupt MUDA,’ ‘major MUDA scam,’ ‘justice to people,’ ‘CM must resign,’ and ‘Let CBI probe MUDA.’ Vehicles parked on the service roads displayed photos, banners and decorated posters of national and State leaders of the BJP and the JD(S).

Party symbols — the lotus of BJP and a lady farmer carrying paddy sheaves on her head of the JD(S) — dominated the atmosphere. Thankfully, the weather was pleasant, with no rain or hot sun, making the brisk march towards Mysuru enjoyable for most participants.

Songs specially composed to highlight the MUDA scam were played, and the padayatris danced to the tunes. The event had a festive atmosphere, with brightly dressed folk troupes, including Dollu Kunitha, performing. Before the foot marchers arrived from the Bengaluru side, over 2,000 workers from BJP and JD(S), along with villagers and farmers, had gathered at Tubinakere to welcome the leaders.

An earthmover was specially brought in to carry a giant garland made of red apples. The atmosphere was charged with supporters shouting slogans in favour of BJP and JD(S) stalwarts and against Congress.

The padayatris will reach Srirangapatna this evening and stay there overnight. Tomorrow, they will move towards the entry point of Mysuru city. A large contingent of Police from the Mandya District Armed Reserve, civil Police and home guards maintained security and they were seen repeatedly urging the padayatr is to make way for traffic.