Traffic signal lights off: Chaos at major Junctions, Circles

August 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Chaos and confusion is being witnessed at major Junctions and Circles in the city, as most of the traffic signal lights have stopped functioning since a few days, severely inconveniencing motorists, especially during peak hours in the morning.

In the absence of signals, vehicle riders are moving in a haphazard manner, missing accidents by a whisker. A stretch of JLB Road is dotted by traffic signals, especially near Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa (Metropole Hotel) Circle and Dasappa Circle, resulting in frequent stoppage of vehicles. Solar panels installed at these traffic signals are malfunctioning due to continuous rains, which are now repaired, Police said. But these signal lights went off within a few hours of getting them repaired.

The signal lights at ever busy KRS Main Road, Yadavagiri Junction and near Vontikoppal Temple have stopped functioning since a few days, waiting for repair. This is the road used by tourists, patients, KSRTC buses and others to reach the District Hospital, ESI Hospital, Princess Krishnajammanni Super-Speciality Hospital, Ayurveda Hospital, various industries and the KRS Dam, a tourist spot in neighbouring Mandya district.

This road witnesses heavy vehicular movement throughout the day and if any motorist closes his or her eyelid even for a second, they are sure to end up with a major mishap.

Meanwhile, public said that traffic signal issues are also experienced at Bogadi Road-Vishwamanava Double Road Junction and Kukkarahalli Lake signal. They said that miscreants had damaged the traffic signal controller unit resulting in non- functioning of signal lights for many days as vehicles from all connecting road used to get jammed at this point. Though the controller unit has been repaired recently, the signal lights are not functioning effectively, the public added.

Even the traffic signal light that was newly installed at Deve Gowda Circle on Bannur Road-Ring Road Junction has stopped functioning, resulting in reckless movement of vehicles here.

This apart, most signal lights do not function properly. If the red light appears, the green light does not switch on. Orange lights have gone kaput in most signals since many days. Police said that such issues are being rectified by the agency which has taken the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC). But sources said that, as there were problems with renewal of AMC, traffic signals were not being properly maintained.

Wrong side movement

Major violation of traffic rules is taking place at Millennium Circle (LIC Circle) in Bannimantap. Autorickshaws ferrying people to nearby small industries and also two-wheelers move on the wrong side of the Circle, catching those following the rules off guard, resulting in accidents.

Such incidents take place especially in the evenings and there is a need to deploy Traffic Police personnel at the Circle for a few hours in the evening to check the violations. Public have urged the authorities concerned to get the traffic signal lights repaired at the earliest for smooth flow of traffic.