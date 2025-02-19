DCs to face action if illegal layouts emerge, warns CM

February 19, 2025

Siddaramaiah orders revenue generation from unauthorised properties with B-Khata in three months

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has issued a stern warning that Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Urban Planning Authorities will be held accountable if unauthorised layouts emerge anywhere in the State, with strict legal action to follow.

He emphasised that unauthorised settlements and sites have proliferated from cities to villages, disrupting planning and depriving the Government of revenue. To address this, he has ordered the issuance of B-Khata for such settlements within three months.

During a video-conference yesterday, Deputy Commissioners, Planning Directors, Commissioners of Corporations, Urban Local Bodies and Chief Officers were directed to implement e-Khata in all City and Municipal Corporations and urban areas. From May 2025 onwards, no unauthorised layouts will be permitted and new layouts must adhere to regulations.

The CM pointed out that thousands of illegal layouts have sprung up across the State, with residents later demanding infrastructure despite not contributing to Government revenue. To bring these areas under tax net, he has mandated immediate issuance of B-Khata for houses and sites, ensuring proper revenue collection.

This move, he stated, will generate significant funds for local development and alleviate financial strain on urban bodies.

Authorities have been given three-month deadline to complete the process while ensuring that middlemen and brokers do not interfere. He stressed that unauthorised settlements must come to an end through coordinated departmental efforts, resolving long-standing public issues.

Citing concerns over rapid urban expansion, JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda warned that agricultural lands around Bogadi are being converted into layouts, threatening farming. He urged that such land be preserved for future generations.

Siddaramaiah warned that leniency would not be tolerated and urged officials to fully grasp the legal framework. He assured that sites and home owners in unauthorised layouts would not be harassed, as the Government is working toward a one-time resolution benefiting the poor and middle class. Ministers have reiterated that any fresh confusion or delays will not be tolerated.

The meeting was attended by Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and K. Vivekananda, Deputy Director of Survey Department G. Seemathini, DDRL official K. Ramya, Assistant Director of Land Records Department M.G. Chikkanna and Tahsildar K.M. Mahesh Kumar.

Highlights of CM’s Meeting