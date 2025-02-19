Siddaramaiah test drives new comfort car worth Rs. 1.3 crore

February 19, 2025

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is undergoing treatment for knee pain, requires a few more days to recover.

However, he must continue handling administrative duties, office work and events. Daily travel to the office by car has become challenging, as getting in and out aggravates his knee pain.

The Government-provided car — ‘Toyota Fortuner’ — requires considerable effort for entry and exit, making travel uncomfortable for the CM. To address this, Siddaramaiah is considering purchasing a ‘Toyota Vellfire’, known for its easy accessibility and superior comfort.

Before finalising the purchase, he test-drove the ‘Toyota Vellfire’ and even arrived at Vidhana Soudha in the vehicle for a pre-budget meeting yesterday.

The ‘Toyota Vellfire’ is a popular choice among politicians, celebrities and businessmen, often used like a luxury caravan with lounge-style interiors. It offers spacious first and second-row seating, providing excellent back, neck and leg support.

The car also features armrests, VIP spotlights, a remote-controlled seat adjustment system, individual entertainment screens, additional luggage space and other premium amenities.

The on-road price of the ‘Toyota Vellfire’ ranges between Rs. 1.2 crore and Rs. 1.3 crore. It is powered by a 2487 cc, 4-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 190.42 BHP max power and 240Nm torque, with a mileage of 16 km per litre and a 148-litre boot space.

Safety and advanced features include automatic climate control, full airbags for driver and passengers, ABS, EBD and a multi-function steering wheel.

CM Siddaramaiah, who currently uses a ‘Toyota Fortuner’, is likely to go ahead with purchasing the ‘Toyota Vellfire’ following his test drive.