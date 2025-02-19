Now, pay 10 times more for birth, death certificates

February 19, 2025

Mysuru: Residents of Karnataka, already grappling with increased bus and metro fares, now face an additional financial burden as the State Government has significantly raised fees for birth and death certificates. The hike comes as part of amendments to the Karnataka Birth and Death Registration Rules.

Birth and death certificates are essential documents for families, whether for school admissions or availing government benefits. However, the new fee structure has increased costs tenfold.

Previously, five copies of a certificate cost Rs. 25, but now, each copy costs Rs. 50, bringing the total to Rs. 250 for five copies. Similarly, the fee for non-availability certificates has surged from Rs. 2 per year to Rs. 20 each.

The steep hike has sparked widespread criticism, with many calling it unscientific and demanding its revocation. Speaking to Star of Mysore, an official, on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the public dissatisfaction but stated, “We are helpless as we are bound to implement Government orders.”

The Office of the Registrar of Birth and Death sees daily visits from individuals seeking corrections or copies of certificates. Under the new rules, each printed copy now costs Rs. 50.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) processes approximately 200 applications daily, issuing around 500 copies of birth and death certificates on average.

It is worth noting that the MCC provides birth and death certificates free of charge if applied for within 21 days of a child’s birth or a person’s death. However, after this period, applicants must pay Rs. 50 per copy.

The fee hike has added to the financial strain on citizens, raising concerns about accessibility to essential services.