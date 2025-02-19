Internal reservation quota: Forum to stage dharna on Feb. 21

February 19, 2025

Mysuru: Accusing the State Government of following a conflicting policy on internal reservation quota among the SC Communities, the city-based Karnataka Samaajika Nyayapara Vakeelara Vedike (Advocates Forum) will stage a dharna in front of the DC’s office in Siddarthanagar on Feb. 21 from 11 am to 5 pm.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, Forum President and Senior Advocate S. Arun Kumar strongly condemned the State Government for going ahead with the filling up of backlog vacancies when the issue of internal reservation among SC Communities has not yet been resolved.

Pointing out that the Vedike will launch a day long stir in front of the DC’s office here on Feb. 21, Arun Kumar maintained that the State Cabinet meeting held on Oct. 28, 2024 had resolved not to fill up backlog or any other vacancies until the inner reservation matter is sorted out. But the State Government, in violation of its own Cabinet resolution, has issued a notification for appointment to backlog vacancies, which is not correct, he contended.

Accusing CM Siddaramaiah of failing to implement the Supreme Court order on internal reservation quota among SC Communities and intentionally delaying the quota matrix announcement, Arun Kumar argued that Siddaramaiah cannot match the late former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs in class or competence.

Urging the CM to make backlog appointments only after introducing internal reservation, he said that doing so will also render justice to Madiga community which is fighting for the cause of reservation quota for over three decades.

Arun Kumar further said that the Vedike Advocates of Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts will take part in the stir on Feb. 21.

Vedike office-bearers M. Dasaiah, Shivakumar M. Belthur, Boodithittu L. Rajendra, Malappa Kurki and M.R. Surendra Kumar were present at the press meet.