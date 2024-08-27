Advocates demand implementation of SC order on internal reservation

August 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: City-based Samajika Nyayapara Vakilara Vedike (Advocates Forum) has urged the State Government to implement the recent Supreme Court (SC) order on inner reservation.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here this morning, senior Advocate S. Arun Kumar said that a SC Bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud permitted the States to create sub-classifications within the SC and ST categories for the purpose of according wider protections through fixed sub-quotas to the most backward communities within these categories. But some Dalit organisations in the State, who apparently owe allegiance to the ruling Congress, have opposed the SC ruling for their own selfish ends, he said and demanded implementation of Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission Report, which Report was based after studying the inputs received from a survey of 20.5 lakh families.

Lashing out at those opposing the SC ruling which gives a fair quota to marginalised sections within the SC/ST communities, Arun Kumar said that the opposition to the ruling by noted advocate Prof. Ravivarma Kumar, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Studies Centres Director Dr. S. Somashekar and other Dalit leaders were one-sided ones. He said that a complaint has been filed with the Governor against those who are acting behind the scenes to stall implementation of SC ruling on inner reservation.

Maintaining that the Advocates Forum would launch an intensive campaign demanding immediate implementation of inner reservation, he accused the State Government of acting against inner reservation. Alleging that the Congress is carrying out a false propaganda against the SC ruling, Arun Kumar urged the State Government not to fillup any backlog vacancies until SC ruling is implemented in full.

Reiterating the demand for implementation of SC ruling on internal reservation, he warned of filing a contempt of court case against the State Government and the others concerned if the inner reservation is not introduced as per SC order.

Referring to the ongoing probe into the multi-crore MUDA sites allotment scam, he questioned the seriousness of the probe as no FIR has been filed thus far. Wondering how a probe can happen in the absence of any FIRs, he demanded that FIRs be filed immediately against all those who are prima facie found to be involved in the massive scam.

He warned that he would lodge a complaint with City Police Commissioner tomorrow seeking registration of FIRs in the MUDA scam and a fair probe against all those responsible for the scam.

Advocates Dasaiah, Shivakumar and Rajendra were present at the press meet.